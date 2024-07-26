Govt Bans Harare City Council From Holding Out-of-Town Workshops

We are here to protect residents’ affairs in good faith. So we have to comply with the government directive, which is our parent ministry.

Mafume also announced the arrest of town clerk Hosiah Chisango by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on fraud charges. He said:

Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The name of the company which had won the tender sounds more like a music outfit than a company that supplies electricity. Our town clerk has been arrested over the matter, but I do not want to comment further because this is before the courts.

Mafume also announced that Phakamile Mabhena Moyo will be the acting town clerk.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment