Govt Bans Harare City Council From Holding Out-of-Town Workshops
The government has barred the Harare City Council (HCC) from holding workshops outside the capital, stating that out-of-town workshops were a waste of ratepayers’ money.
Addressing a full council meeting at Town House on Thursday, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said they had received a circular from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, regarding this directive. Said Mafume (via NewsDay):
The government is saying such workshops should be done with the approval of the government. I have asked my staff to comply.Feedback
We are here to protect residents’ affairs in good faith. So we have to comply with the government directive, which is our parent ministry.
Mafume also announced the arrest of town clerk Hosiah Chisango by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on fraud charges. He said:
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The name of the company which had won the tender sounds more like a music outfit than a company that supplies electricity.
Our town clerk has been arrested over the matter, but I do not want to comment further because this is before the courts.
Mafume also announced that Phakamile Mabhena Moyo will be the acting town clerk.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals