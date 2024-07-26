Govt Commissions Johannesburg E-Passport Centre

In his remarks at the ceremony, Minister Shava stated that the Zimbabwean government is committed to improving and modernizing the country’s public infrastructure, including its diplomatic and consular properties abroad. He said:

128GB storage, 6GB RAM $148 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, under my stewardship, is thus mandated by His Excellency the President to place at the centre of its priorities, the pursuit of friendship with all nations, economic diplomacy and the welfare of the Zimbabwean diaspora community across the world.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg, which houses the e-passport centre, recently announced a significant change in its payment policy for e-passport services.

In a public notice, the Consulate said with effect from Monday, 22 July 2024, it would begin accepting electronic card payments for the e-passport fee.

The fee will be charged in the Rand equivalent of US$170, calculated based on the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate. It said:

Please be advised that with effect from Monday, 22 July 2024, the Consulate will start accepting electronic card payments for the e-passport fee, i.e. the Rand equivalent of USD170, calculated on the basis of the previous week’s average USD/ZAR exchange rate. However, the administrative fee of R300.00 will still continue to be paid exclusively in cash. The above measure has been introduced for public safety and convenience.

More: Pindula News

