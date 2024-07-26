ZANU PF MP Demands Resignation Of "Clueless" ZIFA Normalisation Committee

Parliamentary Sports Portfolio Committee members include Farai Jere (Murehwa West) and Innocent Benza (Mutasa Central) both ZANU PF and the owners of Premier Soccer League clubs CAPS United and Herental College, respectively.

Chiwanza, Jere and Benza were among the committee members who took turns to ask Mutasa critical questions.

During the session, Mutasa revealed that he had not attended a single PSL match in the last 12 months, claiming instead that he watched the games on television, while Mapika-Manwa was exposed for not being able to name some of the players on the national football team.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Chiwanza said described the former Dynamos chairman and his administration as individuals who exposed a lack of knowledge and the inability to run the game. He said (via Soccer24):

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports and Recreation at the new Parliament in Mount Hampden earlier today. They are absolutely clueless, and they don’t know what football is. Not even how to run it but they don’t know football in general. From the secretary general to the legal director in charge. As a committee, there is no better way to describe the catastrophe that we saw today (yesterday). What a disaster coming from the ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC). We cannot allow our football to be run by clueless individuals with selfish agendas. I expect the chairman of the ZIFA NC to put his resignation with immediate effect. He has no idea. It’s a catastrophe. The decay and degradation of football has been getting worse since they (ZIFA NC) came into office one year ago. Zimbabwe is a football-loving nation. The people are crazy about football and our president is doing massive work to see that Zimbabweans are happy and we cannot allow people running football trying to distract it.

