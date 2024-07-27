2024 PSL Season: Matchday 21 Fixtures And Venues – Manica Diamonds Host Ngezi Platinum Stars
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 21 fixtures will be played this weekend, with only one match to be played on Saturday, while the rest of the games are scheduled for Sunday.
Manica Diamonds, who have failed to find the back of the net in their past five matches, will face defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Sakubva Stadium.
Dynamos, who have defeated all the newly-promoted sides this season, will host newly-promoted Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Dynamos won 1-0.
League leaders FC Platinum, who were defeated 2-0 by Chicken Inn during the midweek fixtures, will look to return to winning ways when they host Herentals College.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 27 July 2024
Arenel Movers vs CAPS United (Luveve Stadium)
Sunday, 28 July 2024
Yadah vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Heart Stadium)
Dynamos vs Bikita Minerals (Rufaro Stadium)
Hwange vs Simba Bhora (Colliery Stadium)
Highlanders vs TelOne (Barbourfields Stadium)
Green Fuel vs Chegutu Pirates (Green Fuel Arena)
Manica Diamonds vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Sakubva Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga Stadium)
FC Platinum vs Herentals College (Mandava Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT).
