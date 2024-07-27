2024 PSL Season: Matchday 21 Fixtures And Venues – Manica Diamonds Host Ngezi Platinum Stars

5 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jul 2024 10:05:00 GMT

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 21 fixtures will be played this weekend, with only one match to be played on Saturday, while the rest of the games are scheduled for Sunday.

Manica Diamonds, who have failed to find the back of the net in their past five matches, will face defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Sakubva Stadium.

Dynamos, who have defeated all the newly-promoted sides this season, will host newly-promoted Bikita Minerals at Rufaro Stadium. In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Dynamos won 1-0.

