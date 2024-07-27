Man (22) In Court For Sodomising Nephew (9)

9 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jul 2024 07:52:50 GMT

A 22-year-old man from Mutorashanga was this week arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court facing charges of aggravated indecent assault after he sodomised his 9-year-old nephew.

The State is alleging that, on 19 July 2024, at around 11 AM, the complainant, a 9-year-old boy was playing with his sister in the house when the accused person, his uncle, called him into his room.

It is alleged that upon entering the room, the accused person closed the door and ordered the complainant to remove his clothes, but he refused.

