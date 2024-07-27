Man (22) In Court For Sodomising Nephew (9)
A 22-year-old man from Mutorashanga was this week arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court facing charges of aggravated indecent assault after he sodomised his 9-year-old nephew.
The State is alleging that, on 19 July 2024, at around 11 AM, the complainant, a 9-year-old boy was playing with his sister in the house when the accused person, his uncle, called him into his room.
It is alleged that upon entering the room, the accused person closed the door and ordered the complainant to remove his clothes, but he refused.
The accused person allegedly then forcibly removed the complainant’s shorts and indulged in anal intercourse with him, covering his mouth to prevent him from making any noise.
After the assault, the accused person instructed the complainant to get dressed and warned him not to disclose the incident to anyone.
The matter came to light when the complainant confided in his sister, who then informed their mother.
Following an initial interview with the complainant, the complainant’s mother reported the incident to the police.
The accused person was remanded in custody and the trial date was set for 26 July 2024.
More: Pindula News