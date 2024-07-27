Vehicle Ploughs Into 4 Pedestrians 70 Metres Away From Road, Kills 2
Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road, at the 103-kilometre peg, on July 25, 2024, at around 7 AM.
Police said two pedestrians were killed, and two others were injured when a Nissan NP200 vehicle, which had no passengers on board, veered off the road and struck the victims who were walking along a footpath approximately 70 metres away from the road.
The bodies of the deceased victims were transported to the Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were admitted to the same hospital for medical treatment.
In an unrelated incident, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed a serious road traffic accident which occurred at Bradford Turn-off along Bulawayo Road, Harare on the 20th of July.
12 passengers were injured when a Toyota Hiace Kombi registration number AGB 3305 with 20 passengers on board, veered off the road and landed on its left side.
Police said the injured victims were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.
More: Pindula News