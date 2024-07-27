Vehicle Ploughs Into 4 Pedestrians 70 Metres Away From Road, Kills 2

7 minutes ago Sat, 27 Jul 2024 12:24:54 GMT

Police have confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road, at the 103-kilometre peg, on July 25, 2024, at around 7 AM.

Police said two pedestrians were killed, and two others were injured when a Nissan NP200 vehicle, which had no passengers on board, veered off the road and struck the victims who were walking along a footpath approximately 70 metres away from the road.

The bodies of the deceased victims were transported to the Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured individuals, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were admitted to the same hospital for medical treatment.

