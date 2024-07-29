Air Zimbabwe Resumes Flights Between Harare And Johannesburg
Air Zimbabwe has announced the successful resumption of its flights from the capital, Harare, to Johannesburg, South Africa.
Last week, the country’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, said the national flag carrier would be relaunching its Harare-Johannesburg flight route, effective from July 29.
In a statement issued on Monday, July 29, Air Zimbabwe confirmed the relaunch, noting that flights to or from Johannesburg will have return fares starting from US$180. It said:
Air Zimbabwe is thrilled to announce the successful resumption of our flights from Harare to Johannesburg!
We’re delighted to reconnect these bustling cities and enhance travel options for our passengers.
Latest Samsung Galaxy A05s available on Pindula:
128GB storage, 6GB RAM
$148 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
A big thank you to our loyal passengers for the continued support. Here’s to many smooth and enjoyable journeys ahead
Book your next flight to or from Johannesburg with return fares from $180.
Mhona also said plans are underway to resume direct flights from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom.
More: Pindula News