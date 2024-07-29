Air Zimbabwe Resumes Flights Between Harare And Johannesburg

5 minutes ago Mon, 29 Jul 2024 14:10:48 GMT

Air Zimbabwe has announced the successful resumption of its flights from the capital, Harare, to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Last week, the country’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, said the national flag carrier would be relaunching its Harare-Johannesburg flight route, effective from July 29.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 29, Air Zimbabwe confirmed the relaunch, noting that flights to or from Johannesburg will have return fares starting from US$180. It said:

