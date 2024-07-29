ANC Announces Disciplinary Verdict Against Jacob Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the ANC. However, Zuma has 21 days to appeal this expulsion decision.

Part of the statement reads:

Following a disciplinary hearing on the matter of the ANC vs JG Zuma on 23 July 2024 on a virtual platform, the National Disciplinary Committee made the following finding in respect of Mr Zuma on 28 July 2024:

The National Disciplinary Committee finds that:-

133. The charged member is found guilty of contravening Rule 25.17.17.4 of the ANC Constitution, read with subsection (2), for prejudicing the integrity or repute of the Organisation by acting in collaboration with a registered political party, to wit the uMkhonto We Sizwe Party, which is not in alliance with the ANC, in a manner contrary to the aims, policies and objectives of the ANC.

134. The charged member is expelled from the ANC.

135. The charged member has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal within 21 days.

The final verdict being: “The charged member is expelled from the ANC. The charged member has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal within 21 days.”

Former President Jacob Zuma has actively impugned the integrity of the ANC and campaigned to dislodge the ANC from power, while claiming that he had not severed his membership.

This conduct is irreconcilable with the spirit of organisational discipline and letter of the ANC Constitution.

Furthermore, former President Zuma has been running on a dangerous platform that casts doubt on our entire constitutional edifice.

He has meted out a host of anti-revolutionary outbursts, including mischievously calling into question the credibility of our electoral processes without cause and discrediting the rationale of our judicial system.

The political values and democratic institutions he is mobilising against were consciously embedded into our constitutional dispensation by the ANC; as strategic advances of the values of the National Democratic Revolution.

His platform is dangerous, appeals to extremist instincts in our body politic and riles up a political base that may foment social unrest.

His actions reinforces the work of the primarily right-wing opponents of the National Democratic Revolution.