Harare Man Robbed Of US$7 000 After Being Pepper Sprayed

8 minutes ago Mon, 29 Jul 2024 14:26:41 GMT

A Harare man was reportedly robbed of US$7,000 after being attacked by three assailants using pepper spray while relieving himself on Sunday.

According to The Herald, the victim was on his way to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport when the attack occurred near the intersection of Simon Muzenda Street and Kenneth Kaunda Avenue.

The man had hired a taxi at the Road Port bus terminus, intending to be taken to the airport around 8:30 AM.

Feedback