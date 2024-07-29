Harare Man Robbed Of US$7 000 After Being Pepper Sprayed
A Harare man was reportedly robbed of US$7,000 after being attacked by three assailants using pepper spray while relieving himself on Sunday.
According to The Herald, the victim was on his way to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport when the attack occurred near the intersection of Simon Muzenda Street and Kenneth Kaunda Avenue.
The man had hired a taxi at the Road Port bus terminus, intending to be taken to the airport around 8:30 AM.
Along the way, he asked the driver to stop so that he could relieve himself.
However, the victim was then taken to an undisclosed location, where he was subsequently assaulted and pepper sprayed by the robbers, causing him to lose consciousness.
When the man regained consciousness, he reported the incident to the police. Unfortunately, the taxi driver and the perpetrators remain at large.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.
More: Pindula News