Vehicle Strikes And Kills Two Pedestrians Waiting For Transport At Bus Stop

7 minutes ago Mon, 29 Jul 2024 05:54:37 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the Harare-Bulawayo highway at the 164-kilometre peg on July 26, 2024, at around 6 PM.

In a statement, Police said two pedestrians and the driver of a Nissan Sulphy vehicle were killed when the vehicle veered off the road and struck the pedestrians who were waiting for transport at the Ngwena bus stop.

In addition to the three fatalities, two passengers travelling in the Nissan Sulphy vehicle were injured in the incident.

