Vehicle Strikes And Kills Two Pedestrians Waiting For Transport At Bus Stop
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on the Harare-Bulawayo highway at the 164-kilometre peg on July 26, 2024, at around 6 PM.
In a statement, Police said two pedestrians and the driver of a Nissan Sulphy vehicle were killed when the vehicle veered off the road and struck the pedestrians who were waiting for transport at the Ngwena bus stop.
In addition to the three fatalities, two passengers travelling in the Nissan Sulphy vehicle were injured in the incident.
The bodies of the victims have been transported to the Kwekwe General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.
The accident occurred just a day after two pedestrians were killed, and two others were injured when a Nissan NP200 vehicle, which had no passengers on board, veered off the road and struck the victims who were walking along a footpath approximately 70 metres away from the road.
This fatal accident occurred on the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road, at the 103-kilometre peg, on July 25, 2024, at around 7 AM.
