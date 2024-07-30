3 Killed, 9 Injured As Overloaded Mitsubishi Colt Vehicle Overturns
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on 28 July at around 1.30 PM along the Mutare-Masvingo Road at the 134-kilometre peg.
Police said a Mitsubishi Colt vehicle was travelling along the road when its front right tyre suddenly burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The Mitsubishi Colt then veered off the road and overturned multiple times before eventually landing back on its wheels.
The accident resulted in the tragic deaths of three people who were travelling in the Mitsubishi Colt.
Nine other occupants of the vehicle sustained various injuries and were rushed to the nearby Birchenough Bridge Hospital for medical treatment.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The bodies of the deceased were also transported to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examinations.
In a separate incident on the same day, at around 5:45 AM, a head-on collision occurred along Willowvale Road, opposite the Old Willowvale Flats in Harare.
A Toyota Hiace Kombi, which was carrying several passengers, collided head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle.
The impact of the collision resulted in the death of one individual, while 13 others suffered injuries of varying severity.
More: Pindula News