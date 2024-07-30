3 Killed, 9 Injured As Overloaded Mitsubishi Colt Vehicle Overturns

The accident resulted in the tragic deaths of three people who were travelling in the Mitsubishi Colt.

Nine other occupants of the vehicle sustained various injuries and were rushed to the nearby Birchenough Bridge Hospital for medical treatment.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The bodies of the deceased were also transported to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

In a separate incident on the same day, at around 5:45 AM, a head-on collision occurred along Willowvale Road, opposite the Old Willowvale Flats in Harare.

A Toyota Hiace Kombi, which was carrying several passengers, collided head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle.

The impact of the collision resulted in the death of one individual, while 13 others suffered injuries of varying severity.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment