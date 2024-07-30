Pindula|Search Pindula
Chipinge Man In Court For Barricading Road

7 minutes agoTue, 30 Jul 2024 07:38:16 GMT
A 23-year-old man named Tafadzwa Hapureni from Mushakavanhu Village under Chief Mutema in Chipinge appeared before the Chipinge Magistrate’s Court.

He was facing two charges – one for endangering or obstructing the free movement of persons, and another for unlawful entry.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 15 July 2024 between 6 AM and 7 AM, Hapureni, along with his accomplice Isaac Chitengwa (who is still at large), barricaded the Birchenough-Mt Silinda road at Musani Shops.

They used burning tyres, iron sheets, and large stones randomly placed in the middle of the road, blocking a stretch of approximately 200 meters. 

Three days later, on the night of 18 July 2024 at around 10 PM, Hapureni and Chitengwa broke into a tuckshop (a small retail store) located at Musani Shops.

They stole two mobile phones and an assortment of groceries, causing a total loss of US$256. However, the stolen items were later recovered by the police.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Hapureni, while his accomplice Chitengwa remains at large. 

