Chipinge Man In Court For Barricading Road

They used burning tyres, iron sheets, and large stones randomly placed in the middle of the road, blocking a stretch of approximately 200 meters.

Three days later, on the night of 18 July 2024 at around 10 PM, Hapureni and Chitengwa broke into a tuckshop (a small retail store) located at Musani Shops.

They stole two mobile phones and an assortment of groceries, causing a total loss of US$256. However, the stolen items were later recovered by the police.

The police investigation led to the arrest of Hapureni, while his accomplice Chitengwa remains at large.

