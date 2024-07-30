Chipinge Man In Court For Barricading Road
A 23-year-old man named Tafadzwa Hapureni from Mushakavanhu Village under Chief Mutema in Chipinge appeared before the Chipinge Magistrate’s Court.
He was facing two charges – one for endangering or obstructing the free movement of persons, and another for unlawful entry.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 15 July 2024 between 6 AM and 7 AM, Hapureni, along with his accomplice Isaac Chitengwa (who is still at large), barricaded the Birchenough-Mt Silinda road at Musani Shops.
They used burning tyres, iron sheets, and large stones randomly placed in the middle of the road, blocking a stretch of approximately 200 meters.
Three days later, on the night of 18 July 2024 at around 10 PM, Hapureni and Chitengwa broke into a tuckshop (a small retail store) located at Musani Shops.
They stole two mobile phones and an assortment of groceries, causing a total loss of US$256. However, the stolen items were later recovered by the police.
The police investigation led to the arrest of Hapureni, while his accomplice Chitengwa remains at large.
More: Pindula News