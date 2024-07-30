Teenagers Kill Man In Fight Over Sex Worker

In an unrelated case, a man from Tsholotsho in Matabeleland North Province was allegedly thrashed with a sjambok and stabbed with an Okapi knife over a woman.

According to B-Metro, Vigilant Ncube (21) was attacked by Brighton Moyo (17) and his friend Bestboy Ncube (21) when they saw him standing with his lover Anele Ncube (16) at Chefunye Business Centre.

Brighton and Bestboy confronted a man they identified as Vigilant, accusing him of snatching “their” lover. Angered by this accusation, Vigilant allegedly slapped Brighton in the face.

In retaliation, Brighton and Bestboy reportedly manhandled Vigilant before thrashing him multiple times with a sjambok.

When Vigilant tried to flee, one of the pair allegedly tripped him and then stabbed him in the back with an okapi knife, leaving him lying on the ground.

A villager transported the injured Vigilant to the hospital, and the matter was subsequently reported to the police, leading to the arrest of Brighton and Bestboy.

The two teens recently appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza, facing attempted murder charges.

They were not asked to enter a plea and were remanded in custody until July 29, when their trial is set to commence.

