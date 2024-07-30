ZANU PF’s Push For Extension Of Mnangagwa’s Term Will Create Instability - Analysts
Political analysts have cautioned that ZANU PF’s push for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power beyond the constitutionally mandated two five-year terms could potentially trigger another military intervention, similar to the 2017 coup that led to the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.
In a seemingly coordinated effort, ZANU PF’s provincial structures have been publicly calling for Mnangagwa to extend his presidency beyond 2028 when his current second term is set to expire.
Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya warned that if Mnangagwa seeks re-election or attempts to prolong his second term, it would have dire political consequences for Zimbabwe. Said Ngwenya:
ZANU PF has never respected the Constitution. So because Tshabangu gave them two-thirds in Parliament, they will tinker around with the two-term clause. If that happens, the consequences will be tectonic.
First, there will be a bloody internal rebellion in ZANU PF and we may end up with the November 2017 “military intervention”.
Secondly, opposition supporters and CSOs will riot. Third, the international business community will shun Zimbabwe, the dollar will collapse against the ZiG and mass emigration of young people.
Political analyst Lazarus Sauti said an extension of Mnangagwa’s time in office could undermine the leadership ambitions of potential successors within ZANU PF, such as Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, thereby creating further tensions and divisions within the ruling party. said Sauti:
The virus of third-termism is creeping into Zimbabwe. Without a doubt, the term limit evasion virus, which is linked to increased levels of autocracy, political corruption, and political violence, is the primary cause of all governance problems in Zimbabwe and other African states.
These calls from the ZANU PF structure highlight the issue of factionalism inside ZANU PF and shatter the dreams of Chiwenga and other potential leaders of this country.
Further, the calls go against democratic principles as they discourage people from openly challenging the current leader.
Mnangagwa, who has been in government since 1980, had previously announced that he would retire at the end of his current and final five-year term, which is set to expire in 2028.
More: Pindula News