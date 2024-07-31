Israel Strikes Beirut In Response To The Golan Heights Attack
Israel on Tuesday, 30 July, carried out an air raid in Beirut, Lebanon, killing at least three people.
Israel’s military said that Tuesday’s attack targeted Hezbollah commander Muhsin Shukr, who is believed to have survived.
The attack comes three days after a strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel blames on Hezbollah, killed 12 young footballers.
As reported by Al Jazeera, a blast was heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs at approximately 19:40 local time (16:40 GMT) on Tuesday evening.
It hit the Haret Hreik neighbourhood near Hezbollah’s Shura Council, its central decision-making authority.
Half of the targeted buildings in the densely populated neighbourhood collapsed and a nearby hospital suffered minor damages.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that three people, including two children, were killed and 74 wounded in the strike, adding that “the search for missing persons under the rubble continues”.
Israel’s military claimed that Muhsen was responsible for an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which killed 12 people and wounded 30 on Saturday.
Israel has occupied the western region of the Golan Heights since the 1967 war, while the remaining part is under Syria’s control.
The rocket attack on Saturday hit Majdal Shams, in the northeastern part of the Israeli-occupied territory.
Hezbollah has denied involvement in the attack.
