Police Launch Crackdown On Vendors, Touts, Mushikashika Ahead Of SADC Summit

Repeat offenders who fail to comply will be given red cards, and the police officers conducting the operation will take them into custody.

Police also warned illegal pirate taxis against unlawful pickups and drop-offs and that anyone found using touts to coerce passengers to board their vehicles would face legal consequences. Said the spokesperson:

We are also targeting those who do dangerous parking, illegal picking and dropping, and obstruction. We want to keep the city clean and orderly ahead of the SADC Summit We encourage the public to visit the Harare Metropolitan Police Headquarters or ZRP Public Relations for more information.

The police are also targeting vendors selling fruits and vegetables without licenses, as well as kombis operating in undesignated areas.

We want to encourage people to sell their products at designated areas and load kombis at designated ranks, not in the streets.

SADC will hold the 44th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe on 17 August 2024.

During the 44th SADC Summit, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will take over the chairpersonship of SADC from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

