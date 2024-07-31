Six Suspects, Including Two ZRP Officers, Claim Inside Job In 170-Bag Maize Theft Case

In a ruling on Thursday, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe granted bail to five of the suspects, with stringent conditions, including surrendering their passports to the state and reporting to the nearest police station every Friday. The judge also ordered the suspects to pay a bail of US$100 each.

Interestingly, one of the suspects, a businessman named Costa Fire, was found in possession of four bags of the missing maize, which he claimed were for his own consumption.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Costa, two officers based at ZRP Bhasera, Admond Mavhangira (45) and Allen Hamandishe (32), Calvin Munhamo (38) an agricultural extension worker, and Sheperd Masundidzire (49), truck driver were represented by Calisto Mutema of Ruvengo Maboke Legal Practitioners.

The sixth suspect Daniel Charungwa (45) was released on Friday.

The two police officers said they were aware of the disappearance of the maize since June 30, 2024. Argued Mutema:

The Police officers submit that their involvement in the matter is limited. Their duties are confined to escorting the vehicle to destinations as given by Social Welfare officers. Nowhere do they record and sign any document relating to what has been loaded, distributed and the remainder thereof. The position also turns upon the Agritex officer. Fire was found with only four bags of maize in his house which he said was meant for his own consumption. The truck driver does not attend to the physical counting of the units actually loaded into the truck, the quantities actually distributed and the remainder thereof.

In granting them bail, Justice Zisengwe considered that the five were of fixed abode and they willingly surrendered themselves to the Police.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on June 13, 2024, around 4 PM, at Alheit Business Centre, Basera.

The second accused, Allen Hamandishe, was tasked with escorting a truck carrying 370 x 50kg of maize meant for drought relief to the ZRP Basera Police Camp for safekeeping.

Shepherd Masundidzire, the sixth accused, drove the truck and parked it at the police camp at 7 PM. However, the six accused individuals allegedly hatched a plan to steal a portion of the consignment.

The state alleges that three of the accused returned around 9:30 PM and drove the truck to Chimombe Clinic, where they met the third, fourth, and fifth accused persons (Munhamo, Charungwa and Fire, respectively). They then offloaded 170 x 50kg of the maize.

The theft was discovered when the maize was being distributed, and investigations led to the arrest of the accused individuals. The total value of the stolen maize is estimated at US$3,646.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment