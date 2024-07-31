Soldier Sentenced For Defaulting Maintenance Payments

5 minutes ago Wed, 31 Jul 2024 11:46:54 GMT

Simbarashe Chiimba, a 42-year-old soldier from Mutoko, was brought before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court for failing to comply with a maintenance order.

On March 6, 2023, the court ordered Chiimba to pay a monthly maintenance of US$75 and ZWL$33,000 for the upkeep of his three minor children. This order was to take effect on March 31, 2023.

However, Chiimba defaulted on these payments from December 31, 2023, to June 2024, accumulating arrears of US$520.

