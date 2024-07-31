Pindula|Search Pindula
Soldier Sentenced For Defaulting Maintenance Payments

5 minutes agoWed, 31 Jul 2024 11:46:54 GMT
Simbarashe Chiimba, a 42-year-old soldier from Mutoko, was brought before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court for failing to comply with a maintenance order.

On March 6, 2023, the court ordered Chiimba to pay a monthly maintenance of US$75 and ZWL$33,000 for the upkeep of his three minor children. This order was to take effect on March 31, 2023.

However, Chiimba defaulted on these payments from December 31, 2023, to June 2024, accumulating arrears of US$520.

The court sentenced Chiimba to 5 months’ imprisonment, but the sentence was wholly suspended on the condition that he pay all the outstanding arrears through the clerk of court by August 30, 2024.

