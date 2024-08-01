Former CCC Senator Gideon Shoko Arrested

5 minutes ago Thu, 01 Aug 2024 13:02:20 GMT

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Bulawayo senator Gideon Shoko has been arrested by Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order detectives in Bulawayo, reported NewsDay.

Shoko’s arrest coincides with the government’s intensified crackdown on dissenting voices, aimed at preventing potential demonstrations during the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit scheduled for August 17.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi confirmed Shoko’s arrest to NewsDay. He said:

Feedback