Mutare Fisherman Avoids Jail After Causing Colleague's Drowning

Thu, 01 Aug 2024 07:43:04 GMT

Prince Ndakaambana, a 31-year-old Mutare man, was arraigned before the Mutare Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide after he caused the drowning of a fellow fisherman in the Chimwanda River.

According to the NPA, the incident occurred on March 1, 2024, around 10 AM. The accused, Ndakaambana, the now-deceased Tinashe Makurumidze, and two others had gone to the Chimwanda River to fish using a mosquito net.

While at the river, Ndakaambana allegedly goaded the now-deceased Makurumidze to wade into the deeper part of the river, despite Makurumidze’s protests that he could not swim and preferred to stay in the shallow waters.

