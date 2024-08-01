Mutare Fisherman Avoids Jail After Causing Colleague's Drowning
Prince Ndakaambana, a 31-year-old Mutare man, was arraigned before the Mutare Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide after he caused the drowning of a fellow fisherman in the Chimwanda River.
According to the NPA, the incident occurred on March 1, 2024, around 10 AM. The accused, Ndakaambana, the now-deceased Tinashe Makurumidze, and two others had gone to the Chimwanda River to fish using a mosquito net.
While at the river, Ndakaambana allegedly goaded the now-deceased Makurumidze to wade into the deeper part of the river, despite Makurumidze’s protests that he could not swim and preferred to stay in the shallow waters.
The court heard that Ndakaambana then pushed Makurumidze into the deeper section of the river, resulting in the latter drowning.
Ndakaambana and the other two individuals attempted, but failed, to save Makurumidze.
The deceased’s body was later recovered by a local villager and taken to the Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
For his actions, Ndakaambana was sentenced to 2 years in prison, which were wholly suspended on the condition that he complete 740 hours of community service.
