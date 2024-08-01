Thabani Mpofu Urges SADC To Condemn Zimbabwe Army Commander's "Command Voting" Comments

Date, 1 August, 2024

Your Excellencies,

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

To the esteemed Heads of State of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of Zimbabwe, ahead of the upcoming SADC Summit in August 2024.

I bring to your attention a matter of grave concern that threatens the very fabric of our democracy as the people of Zimbabwe.

I am deeply concerned by the continued shrinking of democratic space in Zimbabwe particularly in the context of certain utterances recently made by the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lt General Anseelem Sanyatwe.

Those remarks complement ZANU PF’s ongoing and unrestrained assault on our fundamental freedoms, the highest manifestation of which was in the sham 2023 harmonized elections, already the subject of adverse appraisal by the SEOM.

I find these chilling remarks unfortunate and anathematic to the values espoused by the SADC Treaty. They are for that reason, completely unacceptable.

The remarks that have alarmed me were delivered at a ZANU PF political rally, itself a no-go area for a member of the security forces by reason of section 208(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013. Lt General Sanyatwe said:

“… ZANU (PF) shall rule until donkeys grow horns, whatever your stated and expressed wishes. I am now speaking as the Commander of the Army. We shall use what is called Command Voting… Do we understand each other? Forward with ZANU PF, Forward with (PF)…Forward with ED Mnangagwa. Down with the enemy”

Utterances of this kind, strip us of our dignity, reduce us to contempt, deprive us of our basic rights, are insulting and must justifiably be considered provocative and are for that reason a threat to national peace.

Further, this blatant disregard for the will of the people of Zimbabwe can only erode the legitimacy of an already undermined electoral process and has the effect of threatening the stability not just of our nation but of the sub-region. In addition, it is a signal breach of Articles 4(c), 5(1)(b) and (c) and 6(4) of the SADC Treaty.

I have raised these issues with General Sanyatwe in terms of written correspondence. The nonchalant impunity that induced these utterances has extended to the adoption of reticence in the face of what is undoubtedly a potential powder keg.

Similarly, I have approached the Electoral Commission which has taken a disinterested approach to the matter, hiding behind contrived but telling nonsense. The correspondence exchanged is attached.

The bottom line is that the utterances remain on record without condemnation and are as you are aware, a repeat of what Lt General Vitalis Zvinavashe said two decades ago. I am worried that this seems to be the official position of the principals of our Army.

Neither has Mr Mnangagwa taken any action against his errant General for the unconstitutional remarks made in his name and for his direct benefit.

SADC is enjoined by Article 23(2) to support the initiatives of the people of Zimbabwe which contribute to the objectives of the Treaty.

To that end, I urge you, your Excellencies, to take concrete but lawful action against Zimbabwe at the August Summit. I ask whether you may:

(a) Publicly and formally condemn, consistent with the SEOM report on the 2023 harmonized elections, the military’s statements and emphasize the importance of respecting the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

(b) Extract from your colleague, Mr Mnangagwa a credible assurance that Zimbabwe’s electoral processes will be demilitarized and that concrete steps will be taken to respect the will of the people of Zimbabwe. This has not happened in our country since 1980, a taint that does not attach to your respective countries and their processes.

(c) Offer support for the democratization of Zimbabwe’s political processes which includes but is not limited to the unconditional release of Jameson Timba together with the Avondale 78, who are currently imprisoned.

(d) Find out what action your colleague, Mr Mnangagwa, will take against his errant General.

As leaders of SADC, I urge you to consider that you hold office by reason of effectual processes in your respective countries that ensure as a minimum, respect for the expressed will of the people.

There is no reason Zimbabweans must live in a country that does not uphold the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

As you ponder on my plea, please take sensitive consideration of the fact that your to be host is currently engaged in an attempt to unconstitutionally extend his term of office. This, as far as I am aware, none of you are contemplating doing.

This illegitimate extension will obviously be done on the back of a disrespect not just of the institutions of our country but quintessentially, of the sanctity of the vote.

In that context, General Sanyatwe’s utterances assume ascending importance and must justifiably detain your Excellencies.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely

Thabani Mpofu