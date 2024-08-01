Zimbabwe Is "The Sickness Of SADC", Says Chamisa
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned the arrest of opposition activists and pro-democracy campaigners, saying the ZANU PF-led government’s repression is tarnishing the country’s image.
Chamisa described Zimbabwe as “the sickness of SADC,” criticizing the government’s intolerance of alternative voices, which he deemed a national embarrassment for the country.
Furthermore, Chamisa demanded the immediate release of more than 70 Citizens’ Coalition for Change activists who were arrested in Harare’s Avondale suburb on June 16 while commemorating the Day of the African Child. Chamisa wrote on X:
ZIMBABWE IS THE SICKNESS OF SADC…Toxic oppressive politics tarnishes the image of a country. In the whole of SADC and in Africa, Zimbabwe is leading for the wrong reasons and is notorious for intolerance and repressive politics. This is so embarrassing and must stop. Stop this nonsense. What a national shame! Release these political prisoners! Be blessed family.
On Wednesday, four local pro-democracy activists – Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo – were reportedly pulled off a Victoria Falls-bound plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
Following their abduction, the activists were allegedly subjected to torture.
Prominent lawyer and director of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Roselyn Hanzi said:
After talking to Namatai Kwekweza, I just want to restate that torture is part of customary international law. It is a crime under international law.
Perpetrators of torture should be weary of travelling beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. There is universal jurisdiction for torture.
All four were tortured Robson Chere (severely), @cdegwenzi & Vusumuzi Moyo. @ZLHRLawyers hoping they appear in court today.
The ZLHR said the four were in “incommunicado” detention for at least eight hours after they were seized by state agents.
More: Pindula News