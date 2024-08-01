Zimbabwe Is "The Sickness Of SADC", Says Chamisa

6 minutes ago Thu, 01 Aug 2024 10:53:04 GMT

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned the arrest of opposition activists and pro-democracy campaigners, saying the ZANU PF-led government’s repression is tarnishing the country’s image.

Chamisa described Zimbabwe as “the sickness of SADC,” criticizing the government’s intolerance of alternative voices, which he deemed a national embarrassment for the country.

Furthermore, Chamisa demanded the immediate release of more than 70 Citizens’ Coalition for Change activists who were arrested in Harare’s Avondale suburb on June 16 while commemorating the Day of the African Child. Chamisa wrote on X:

