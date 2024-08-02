Chiwengas Lead Transformation Of Rural School In Insiza District

Furthermore, the teachers’ cottages have been electrified and renovated, and the previously dilapidated school infrastructure has been refurbished.

This refurbishment involved repainting the buildings, patching floors, and replacing deteriorated roofing materials.

The school has also received 20 computers donated by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and an additional 10 desktop computers contributed by the Chiwenga family.

Speaking to state media, Isabel Moyo, the chairperson of the Sababa Primary School Development Committee, expressed optimism that the improvements will help retain both teachers and students and potentially improve the pass rate at the school. She said:

Our school had become an eyesore. Classroom blocks were in a terrible state, and some parents were transferring their children as they had lost trust in us as an educational facility. Teachers were also shunning the school, affecting our pass rate. The intervention has brought back long-lost hope. Our school can now attract teachers and we have electrified teachers’ cottages and an administration block, which is a huge development for us.

Speaking after commissioning the projects at Sababa Primary School, Col. Baloyi-Chiwenga said:

The project at Sababa Primary School started late last year, and we vowed to ensure its timely completion. I was gravely concerned by the school’s dilapidated state. I engaged my husband, the Vice President, who has been very supportive. I approached the Minister of ICT, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera, and her Ministry provided 20 laptops under the Government’s project of computers in rural schools. As the Chiwenga family, we have also provided 10 desktops, which will be delivered soon. The President has said no one and no place will be left behind, and as a family, we saw it prudent to contribute towards making this vision a reality. We decided to do our part to ensure that the Insiza community isn’t left behind.

Col. Baloyi-Chiwenga completed her Grade 3 to 7 studies at Sababa Primary School. She also implored various stakeholders to contribute towards improving education in rural schools.

