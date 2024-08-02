ZINASU President Emmanuel Sitima Arrested
Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Emmanuel Sitima was arrested on Friday afternoon at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upon his return from Victoria Falls.
According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Sitima was taken into custody at the Harare Central Police Station, where he has been charged for allegedly missing a court appearance on July 31. The ZLHR said:
We have located ZINASU leader Emmanuel Sitima and he is at Harare Central Police Station, where he has been charged for allegedly missing a court appearance, which was reportedly scheduled for 31 July. Sitima is represented by Rudo Bere of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.Feedback
Sitima (25), was among more than 40 students arrested by the police on Wednesday, 24 July, at the ZESA Training Centre in Belvedere, Harare after anti-riot police responded to reports of skirmishes at the venue.
The 44 arrested students were taken to Harare Central Police Station, where they were each fined US$20 and then released.
However, Sitima was re-arrested and charged with criminal nuisance, allegedly for displaying placards and insulting police outside the Harare Magistrates Court.
He was released on US$100 bail on Thursday by magistrate Dennis Mangosi who ordered him to return to court on July 31 for routine remand.
