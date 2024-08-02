ZINASU President Emmanuel Sitima Arrested

Sitima (25), was among more than 40 students arrested by the police on Wednesday, 24 July, at the ZESA Training Centre in Belvedere, Harare after anti-riot police responded to reports of skirmishes at the venue.

The 44 arrested students were taken to Harare Central Police Station, where they were each fined US$20 and then released.

However, Sitima was re-arrested and charged with criminal nuisance, allegedly for displaying placards and insulting police outside the Harare Magistrates Court.

He was released on US$100 bail on Thursday by magistrate Dennis Mangosi who ordered him to return to court on July 31 for routine remand.

