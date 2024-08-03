2024 PSL Season: Matchday 22 Fixtures And Venues – CAPS United Host FC Platinum
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 22 round of fixtures features an exciting encounter as struggling CAPS United welcomes league leaders FC Platinum to Rufaro Stadium.
The Green Machine, currently languishing in 13th position with 24 points from 21 matches, will be hoping to derail FC Platinum’s title charge.
The log leaders, with 42 points, hold a narrow 2-point advantage over second-placed Simba Bhora, who host the Khama Billiat-inspired Yadah at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.
Elsewhere, defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars entertain Green Fuel, while Dynamos travel to face Bulawayo Chiefs at Barburfields.
Chicken Inn and Manica Diamonds clash at Luveve Stadium, and PSL newcomers Bikita Minerals host Arenel Movers at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.
The CAPS United-FC Platinum showdown is undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend’s fixtures, as the struggling home team seeks to upset the league pacesetters and breathe new life into their faltering campaign.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 03 August 2024
Herentals College vs ZPC Kariba (Rufaro Stadium)
Chicken Inn vs Manica Diamonds (Luveve Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Green Fuel (Baobab Stadium)
Simba Bhora vs Yadah (Wadzanayi Stadium)
Sunday, 04 August 2024
Bikita Minerals vs Arenel Movers (Sakubva Stadium)
CAPS United vs FC Platinum (Rufaro Stadium)
Chegutu Pirates vs Highlanders (Baobab Stadium)
TelOne vs Hwange (Bata Stadium)
Bulawayo Chiefs vs Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT).
