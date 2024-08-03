2024 PSL Season: Matchday 22 Fixtures And Venues – CAPS United Host FC Platinum

6 minutes ago Sat, 03 Aug 2024 07:26:59 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 22 round of fixtures features an exciting encounter as struggling CAPS United welcomes league leaders FC Platinum to Rufaro Stadium.

The Green Machine, currently languishing in 13th position with 24 points from 21 matches, will be hoping to derail FC Platinum’s title charge.

The log leaders, with 42 points, hold a narrow 2-point advantage over second-placed Simba Bhora, who host the Khama Billiat-inspired Yadah at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

Feedback