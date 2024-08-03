"Ndichakusvasvangai Zvekuti Heki", Mnangagwa Threatens Decisive Action Against Protestors
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to citizens planning to stage protests ahead of the 44th SADC Summit in Harare on 17 August, describing them as “mischief makers” who will be dealt with decisively.
Speaking after commissioning the rebuilt Holy Cross Dam in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands Province, on Friday, 2 August, Mnangagwa vowed to crack down on those seeking to cause civil unrest and chaos through demonstrations. He said (via The Herald):
We have been honoured by SADC to host all the 16 countries. We want peace, let’s show our visitors that we are peaceful. I have no doubt that we will provide our visitors with hospitality. We want peace so that we leave a legacy of peace. We have mischief makers who want to cause unrest in the country. Imi tumhesvamukono, ndichakusvasvangai zvekuti heki (You mischief-makers, I will deal with you decisively).Feedback
Mnangagwa’s chilling warning against would-be protestors follows the arrest of several activists in recent days including Robson Chere, the Secretary General of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Namatai Kwekweza, the leader of the WeLead Trust, Samuel Gwenzi, the Harare City Council’s Ward 5 councillor, and Vusumuzi Moyo.
The four were pulled off a Victoria Falls-bound plane at the Robert Gabrial Mugabe International Airport by State agents on Wednesday.
During their incommunicado detention, which lasted at least 8 hours, the activists were allegedly tortured and then released to the police.
South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has urged SADC to move its 44th Summit from Zimbabwe to another venue.
The DA, which is part of South Africa’s coalition government, made this call following the Zimbabwean government’s intensified crackdown on democracy activists.
