"Ndichakusvasvangai Zvekuti Heki", Mnangagwa Threatens Decisive Action Against Protestors

Mnangagwa’s chilling warning against would-be protestors follows the arrest of several activists in recent days including Robson Chere, the Secretary General of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Namatai Kwekweza, the leader of the WeLead Trust, Samuel Gwenzi, the Harare City Council’s Ward 5 councillor, and Vusumuzi Moyo.

The four were pulled off a Victoria Falls-bound plane at the Robert Gabrial Mugabe International Airport by State agents on Wednesday.

During their incommunicado detention, which lasted at least 8 hours, the activists were allegedly tortured and then released to the police.

South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has urged SADC to move its 44th Summit from Zimbabwe to another venue.

The DA, which is part of South Africa’s coalition government, made this call following the Zimbabwean government’s intensified crackdown on democracy activists.

