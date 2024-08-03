ZRP Warns Armed Robbers: Engaging Police Will Be Met With Lethal Force

5 minutes ago Sat, 03 Aug 2024 06:27:57 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has taken a hardline stance against armed robbers, warning that officers will not hesitate to use maximum force, including lethal force, to combat violent criminal activities and ensure public safety.

In an interview with The Herald, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned suspects against engaging in shootouts with the police, making it clear that the ZRP is determined to enforce the law and protect citizens. He said: