ZRP Warns Armed Robbers: Engaging Police Will Be Met With Lethal Force
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has taken a hardline stance against armed robbers, warning that officers will not hesitate to use maximum force, including lethal force, to combat violent criminal activities and ensure public safety.
In an interview with The Herald, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned suspects against engaging in shootouts with the police, making it clear that the ZRP is determined to enforce the law and protect citizens. He said:
In view of robbery cases, the police will respond appropriately in line with the situation prevailing as they attend to reports and where the suspects decide to be confrontational and exchange fire with the police officers, the ZRP will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.Feedback
Comm. Nyathi’s remarks come after police accounted for three of a five-man gang of Harare armed robbers, arresting two with a third killed in a shoot-out with detectives in Chinamhora.
Raymond Mugabe (39), who had a large arsenal at his home, died of injuries he sustained in the shoot-out, while Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18) surrendered.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
According to Comm Nyathi, Mugabe had a CZ P-07 pistol, a 0.44 Magnum revolver, a Grand Power 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, 8 X 9mmm magazines, 1 000 X 9mm live rounds, 28 X 303 live rounds and 9 X Magnum rounds.
Mugabe died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after the shoot-out in Domboshava.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals