CCC Politician Tineyi Munetsi Arrested Over 2019 Anti-Government Protest
A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician, Tineyi Munetsi, was arrested last week for allegedly participating in an anti-government protest back in 2019.
Munetsi had run for the Goromonzi West National Assembly constituency seat on a CCC ticket in the 2023 general elections but lost.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) described the arrest as an absurdity, accusing the ZANU PF-led government of intensifying its crackdown on the opposition and human rights defenders. Said ZLHR:
In Zimbabwe, absurdity has plumbed new depths as authorities arrested Tineyi Munetsi, who contested in the 2023 parliamentary elections and charged him for allegedly participating in an anti-government protest held some 5 years ago.
Munetsi has since been charged with contravening section 36 of Criminal Code and is being accused of participated in the January 2019 anti-government protests.
Munetsi is represented by Kossam Ncube, a ZLHR member.
Scores of activists have been arrested in recent weeks as the government, appearing increasingly paranoid, has tried to prevent possible protests during the upcoming 44th SADC Summit scheduled to be held in Harare on August 17.
Last week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe accused the opposition of having a history of organizing demonstrations around regional and international events to gain global attention. He said:
It has historical footprints. We have always witnessed the penchant to mobilise for demonstrations around regional and international events.
This SADC Summit was, therefore, not going to be an exception. It is clear that the organisers seek to provoke a heavy-handed response from the Government which they assume will attract global attention and put Zimbabwe in the spotlight. We have been through such episodes before and are prepared for the same.
The attempts at rendering the country ungovernable will be met with befitting responses. Let those seeking to create an atmosphere of despondency among peace-loving citizens be warned that such antics will not be tolerated.
More: Pindula News