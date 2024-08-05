Macheso Reminds Machakaire Of Unfulfilled Haulage Truck Promise

7 minutes ago Mon, 05 Aug 2024 10:55:55 GMT

Sungura music legend Alick Macheso on Saturday reminded Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire about a haulage truck that the minister had promised the musician almost two years ago.

According to NewsDay, December 2022, when Machakaire was the deputy minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, he had promised Macheso a haulage truck after the musician’s performance at the Hwedza Arts Festival.

On Saturday, August 3, at the launch of Macheso’s 13th album “Kupa Kuturika” at the Alex Sports Club in Harare, the sungura star reminded Machakaire about the unfulfilled promise.

