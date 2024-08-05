Macheso Reminds Machakaire Of Unfulfilled Haulage Truck Promise
Sungura music legend Alick Macheso on Saturday reminded Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire about a haulage truck that the minister had promised the musician almost two years ago.
According to NewsDay, December 2022, when Machakaire was the deputy minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, he had promised Macheso a haulage truck after the musician’s performance at the Hwedza Arts Festival.
On Saturday, August 3, at the launch of Macheso’s 13th album “Kupa Kuturika” at the Alex Sports Club in Harare, the sungura star reminded Machakaire about the unfulfilled promise.
Macheso raised the issue just after Machakaire had gifted the musician with $10,000 – half for Macheso himself and the other half for his band.
Before handing over the wad of US dollar notes to Macheso’s management, Machakaire said:
I have come from far promoting him. I am a businessman. He is my best man, I love you. Mai Shero, Baba Shero, I love you.
So all Baba Shero fans, let us show everyone that we are a team. Let us switch on our [mobile phone] torches and salute Baba Shero.
The minister then held the microphone close to Macheso, allowing the musician to directly remind Machakaire about the promised haulage truck. Said Macheso:
Pano apa ndangopiwa mathousand asi vakandivimbisa kuti rori riri munzira ririkuuya [Here I have just been given thousands [of US dollars], but he promised me a [haulage] truck?]
Machakaire rushed to cover up the issue, saying he was committed to fulfilling the promise. He said:
Vanonyora musanyore zvekunyepa, Baba Shero ishamwari yangu. Rori ravo ririkuuya asi handisi kutaura pano apa. [Journalists, don’t write lies. Baba Shero is my friend. His truck is on its way, but I don’t mean right here.
