Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Changes Name To FBC Crown Bank

6 minutes ago Mon, 05 Aug 2024 09:48:30 GMT

FBC Holdings has officially renamed its newly acquired Standard Chartered Bank to FBC Crown Bank.

FBC Crown Bank will function semi-autonomously as a subsidiary of FBC Holdings, focusing on wholesale banking for large corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals, according to a report by Chronicle.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Registrar of Banking Institutions, Philip Madamombe, announced the name change in a public notice dated 19 July 2024 but posted on the central bank’s X page on 03 August. He said:

