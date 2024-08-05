Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe Changes Name To FBC Crown Bank
FBC Holdings has officially renamed its newly acquired Standard Chartered Bank to FBC Crown Bank.
FBC Crown Bank will function semi-autonomously as a subsidiary of FBC Holdings, focusing on wholesale banking for large corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals, according to a report by Chronicle.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Registrar of Banking Institutions, Philip Madamombe, announced the name change in a public notice dated 19 July 2024 but posted on the central bank’s X page on 03 August. He said:
Notice is hereby given that STANDARD CHARTERED BANK ZIMBABWE LIMITED has changed its name to FBC CROWN BANK LIMITED and shall be known as such henceforth.
FBC Holdings plans to use the legacy of Standard Chartered as a foundation for a new wholesale banking product suite within FBC Crown Bank.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
More: Pindula News