Vendors4ED Calls For Order Ahead Of SADC Summit

8 minutes ago Mon, 05 Aug 2024 09:00:36 GMT

Vendors for Economic Development (Vendors4ED), a shadowy grouping with close ties to the ruling ZANU PF party, which campaigned for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the August 2023 elections, has urged its members in Harare to maintain order ahead of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit scheduled for August 17 in the capital.

Samora Chisvo, the national chairperson of Vendors 4ED, said that vending cannot be completely eradicated and appealed to the group’s members to continue behaving in an orderly manner.

Chisvo said they were working well with the government, but accused the Harare City Council (HCC) of harassing their members. Said Chisvo (via NewsDay):

