ZANU PF Mash West Urges Mnangagwa To Extend Presidency Beyond 2028

Speaking during a ZANU PF inter-district meeting held at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Grounds Sunday, provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said:

His Excellency had a dream of uplifting the livelihoods of Zimbabweans when he crafted Vision 2030. It would be remiss for us to let him leave unfinished business, so we request him to stay until 2030 or beyond when that dream comes to fruition. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

Mliswa-Chikoka’s remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from the large crowd gathered at the event.

Marian Chombo, the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution spoke about the various developmental projects that she claimed have taken shape under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Tapiwa Masenda, the provincial youth chairperson, stated that young people also believe Mnangagwa should remain in power at State House to complete the developmental projects that benefit Zimbabwean youth.

The sentiments expressed by Mliswa and Chikoka were echoed by Constance Shamu, the Women’s League chairperson, and Happison Muchechetere, the War Veterans League chairman. Said Shamu:

We as the women held our national assembly and resolved that our esteemed leader, ED Mnangagwa, must hang in there. We drew lessons from South Africa (where ANC lost its parliamentary majority) and agreed to start income-generating projects that endear the party with the electorate.

ZANU PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, who was the guest of honour at the event, said he would convey the requests to extend President Mnangagwa’s term to the president.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment