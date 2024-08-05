ZEC Reinstates CCC MP Constance Chihota After High Court Order
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has reinstated Mashonaland East Proportional Representation (PR) Member of Parliament Constance Chihota (Citizens Coalition for Change – CCC) following a High Court order instructing Parliament to reinstate the MP.
Chihota was among several CCC MPs who were recalled from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu in November 2023. The others recalled were:
- Admore Chivero – Chegutu West Constituency
- Stephen Chatiza – Goromonzi South Constituency
- Gift Ostallos Siziba – Pelandaba Constituency
- Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto – Seke Constituency
- Oliver Mutasa – Zvimba East Constituency
- Amos Chibaya – Mkoba North Constituency
- Emma Muzondiwa – Midlands PR
- Machirairwa Mugidho – Masvingo PR
- Monica Mukwada – Manicaland PR
- Linnet Mazingaidzo – Harare Province PR
- Dephine Gutsa – Mashonaland East PR
Through General Notice 1184 of 2024, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba announced the reinstatement of Chihota to the National Assembly. Reads the notice:
THE public is hereby notified that on 19th July 2024, the High Court of Zimbabwe handed down a judgment through the High Court Order HCBC 488/24 instructing Parliament to reinstate Hon. Constance Chihota as a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party member of Parliament representing Mashonaland East Province.
The Honourable member had been erroneously recalled by her sponsoring party on 7th November 2023. She is a member of the National Assembly by virtue of section 124(1)(b) and of the Constitution. The public is therefore informed that no vacancy exists among party-list members of the National Assembly following the said order.
More: Pindula News