ZEC Reinstates CCC MP Constance Chihota After High Court Order

7 minutes ago Mon, 05 Aug 2024 11:32:46 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has reinstated Mashonaland East Proportional Representation (PR) Member of Parliament Constance Chihota (Citizens Coalition for Change – CCC) following a High Court order instructing Parliament to reinstate the MP.

Chihota was among several CCC MPs who were recalled from Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu in November 2023. The others recalled were:

Admore Chivero – Chegutu West Constituency

Stephen Chatiza – Goromonzi South Constituency

Gift Ostallos Siziba – Pelandaba Constituency

Tapfumanei Willard Madzimbamuto – Seke Constituency

Oliver Mutasa – Zvimba East Constituency

Amos Chibaya – Mkoba North Constituency

Emma Muzondiwa – Midlands PR

Machirairwa Mugidho – Masvingo PR

Monica Mukwada – Manicaland PR

Linnet Mazingaidzo – Harare Province PR

Dephine Gutsa – Mashonaland East PR

Through General Notice 1184 of 2024, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba announced the reinstatement of Chihota to the National Assembly. Reads the notice:

Feedback