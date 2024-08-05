Zimbabwean Man Arrested In Australia For $828 Million Meth Shipment

6 minutes ago Mon, 05 Aug 2024 05:18:33 GMT

Michael Charumbira, a 31-year-old Zimbabwean national, has been arrested in Australia by the Australian Federal Police in connection to a $828 million methamphetamine shipment destined for a local furniture shop.

According to Sky News, Charumbira was arrested last Wednesday at a property in Warwick Farm, southwest Sydney, following an anonymous tip-off received from the United States Homeland Security Investigations.

The tip-off linked large drug shipments to the Sydney-based furniture store.

