Chiwenga Weakened, Unable To Stop Mnangagwa's Third Term Bid - Malema
Julius Malema, leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, says Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who led the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, has been weakened and cannot prevent President Emmerson Mnangagwa from extending his rule beyond constitutional limits.
Addressing a lecture on “Security and Good Governance in Africa” at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape on Monday, August 5, Malema challenged Zimbabwean youth to “rise against the tyranny” of the 81-year-old Mnangagwa, who is reportedly planning to extend his term past 2028. Said Malema:
Chiwenga is done, he will not be anything. They used him. Chiwenga is no longer the most powerful military man in Zimbabwe now. They have weakened him.Feedback
Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and the Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them, including Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa…
Go and fight from there. It’s high time that you take it upon yourselves to organise so that we know that at least you’re also doing something.
Mnangagwa’s Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told The Daily News on Tuesday if the people of Zimbabwe want Mnangagwa to extend his rule, the Constitution will be amended. Said Ziyambi:
If the majority of the people are of the opinion that we need to extend President Mnangagwa’s term, then the law can always be amended to suit the people’s wishes. That is what democracy is all about.
More: Pindula News
