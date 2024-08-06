Chiwenga Weakened, Unable To Stop Mnangagwa's Third Term Bid - Malema

Only the power of the youth of Zimbabwe can change the political status quo, and the Zimbabweans have to know that we are with them, including Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa…

Go and fight from there. It’s high time that you take it upon yourselves to organise so that we know that at least you’re also doing something.

Mnangagwa’s Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told The Daily News on Tuesday if the people of Zimbabwe want Mnangagwa to extend his rule, the Constitution will be amended. Said Ziyambi:

If the majority of the people are of the opinion that we need to extend President Mnangagwa’s term, then the law can always be amended to suit the people’s wishes. That is what democracy is all about.

