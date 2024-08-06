Pindula|Search Pindula
Ugandan Man In Masvingo Court For Possession Of Sex Toys

5 minutes agoTue, 06 Aug 2024 05:57:30 GMT
A Ugandan national, Tom Ssekamwa (24), was arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court on allegations of contravening the Censorship and Entertainments Control Act, alternatively criminal nuisance.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on August 1, 2024, the police received a tip-off that Ssekamwa was in possession of sex toys at the Backpackers Rest Budget Accommodation in Masvingo.

The police acted on the information and conducted a search, which allegedly led to the recovery of sex toys and lubricant from the accused person’s bag. Ssekamwa was promptly arrested.

Ssekamwa is expected to appear in court this Tuesday for a bail ruling.

