Applications For 2025-2026 Chevening Scholarships Are Now Open

There are many benefits to being selected, including fully funded tuition fees, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities, and the chance to explore the UK’s diverse culture.

At the end of your scholarship, you’ll join our diverse community of over 60,000 global alumni. You’ll return home equipped with the knowledge and networks to bring your ideas to life and thrive in your career.

Required documents

All Chevening applicants must submit their education documents, references, and one unconditional UK university offer. The deadlines for these required documents are in the Chevening application timeline.

If you are conditionally selected for a Chevening Scholarship, it is essential that you submit these documents in order to remain in the process.

Selection updates and timelines

You will receive email updates about your application status at each step of the selection process. You can also check your status on the online application system. Log in using your registration details. Take a look at the Chevening application timeline and our FAQs for a better understanding of the upcoming stages of the selection process.

Feedback

Due to the large number of applications received each year, we are unable to provide individual application status updates or feedback to unsuccessful applicants. Please do not contact your British embassy or high commission with application enquiries.

Application Guidance

You may wish to review our guidance to help you with the next steps.

