Glen Norah Money Changer Sentenced To 6 Months Imprisonment

The court heard that on July 29, 2024, police detectives received information that the accused was illegally trading foreign currency at the Glenorah B Shopping Centre.

Two days later, undercover police officers approached Sakonda, posing as customers seeking to exchange ZiG for US dollars.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The accused offered the detectives a black market rate of US$1 to ZIG17. He then gave one of the officers a debit card to use for purchases at a nearby supermarket.

After the transaction, the officer returned the card to Sakonda and also gave him US$20 in trap money, which was the ZiG equivalent of the amount swiped at the supermarket.

Upon receiving the money, the police officers revealed their identities and immediately arrested Sakonda.

The court sentenced Sakonda to 6 months in prison, with 3 months suspended for 5 years. He will serve the remaining 3 months of the sentence.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment