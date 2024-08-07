Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Mabvuku Foreign Currency Dealer Sent To Jail

5 minutes agoWed, 07 Aug 2024 09:06:09 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mabvuku Foreign Currency Dealer Sent To Jail

A 24-year-old Harare man, Kudakwashe Welcome Maketo, appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening Section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act Chapter 22:05, as read with Section 4(1)(a) of the Exchange Regulations SI 109 of 1996 as amended by Section 2 of the Statutory Instrument 122A of 2017 and Section 3 and 4(2) of SI 245 of 2018 “dealing in currency”.

The court established that on August 1, 2024, police officers spotted Maketo, a resident of New Tafara, Harare, at Kamunhu Shops in Mabvuku, offering to buy foreign currency from passers-by in exchange for local currency.

The police officers approached Maketo and agreed to exchange money with him. Maketo offered them a rate of US$1 to ZWG16 and the officers transferred a total of ZWG320 from their mobile wallet into Maketo’s wallet.

Maketo was subsequently arrested when he received the US$20 trap money. During the arrest, he was found in possession of 5 bank cards.

The court convicted Maketo of “dealing in currency” and sentenced him to 6 months imprisonment, with 3 months suspended for 5 years, resulting in an effective sentence of 6 months.

itel A05s now available on Pindula:

32GB storage, 2GB RAM

$70 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Foreign Currency Dealer

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback