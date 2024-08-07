ZICOSU Accuses ZINASU Of Thuggery

However, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi provided a different account.

He stated that the police intervened after being called to attend a violent situation that had erupted among the students.

Comm. Nyathi said the police were not responsible for the violence but were called in to maintain law and order.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 07 August, ZICOSU, which is aligned with the ruling ZANU-PF party, commended the police for arresting the ZINASU students, stating that the “mindless thuggery has no place in our peaceful and progressive nation.” Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union strongly condemns the brazen acts of violence and destruction perpetrated by 44 Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) hooligans at the ZESA Training Centre, Belvedere, Harare on 24 July 2024. This mindless thuggery has no place in our peaceful and progressive nation. We applaud the swift and decisive action taken by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in restoring and maintaining order. We stand firm in our rejection of violence and we say a resounding ‘No’ to the perpetrators of this heinous act. Zimbabwe will not be derailed from its path of infrastructure development, economic growth, and social progress by the actions of a misguided few. As the largest students’ union in the land, we believe it is foolhardy to act precipitously without following due legal procedures in efforts to disclose and dispose of grievances. We urge all students to reject violence and embrace peaceful agitation, upholding the values of tranquillity and respect that our learning institutions embody. All students must agitate towards peace.

ZICOSU has been criticized by some for its close ties to the ruling party and for allegedly using its position to suppress dissenting voices and student activism that is critical of the government.

The student union is seen as an important constituency by the ruling party.

