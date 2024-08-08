Bulawayo Sees Surge In Mumps Cases
Bulawayo has recorded a surge in cases of mumps amid indications that Zimbabwe is not vaccinating children against the disease.
In a recent update on adverse disease conditions, Nhlonipho Sithole Sibanda, an environmental health officer with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), said that the local government is planning to initiate the vaccination of mumps in Zimbabwe. She said:
As Bulawayo, we are experiencing an increase in cases of mumps and as a country, we are currently not vaccinating for the disease, but globally, there are countries that vaccinate people against the disease…
We want to see the intensity of the problem, then lobby for the vaccination of children as mostly the boy child is affected and it tends to affect their fertility.
We are currently reporting to the national system and we hope as we go we can lobby for vaccination against the disease.
Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects the salivary glands, particularly the parotid glands located just below and in front of the ears.
It is caused by the mumps virus, a member of the paramyxovirus family, and symptoms include swelling and tenderness of one or more salivary glands, usually the parotid glands, fever, headache, muscle aches, and tiredness.
Mumps spreads through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from an infected person, such as through coughing, sneezing, or sharing utensils.
There is no specific treatment for mumps; it is typically managed with rest, pain medication, and fluids.
Vaccination with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent mumps.
