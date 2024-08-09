Botswana Declares Public Holiday To Honour Olympic Gold Medalist Letsile Tebogo

In a statement issued on Friday, Emmah A. Peloetletse, the Permanent Secretary to the President of Botswana, declared that Tebogo’s extraordinary performance and achievement deserve a nationwide pause to commemorate this landmark moment for the nation. Reads the statement:

His Excellency, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, hereby declares to the nation, that he has found it a fitting tribute to Mr. Letsile Tebogo, “Botswana’s Sensation”, to grant Batswana and residents an afternoon day-off, on this very day, Friday the 9th August, 2024.

The decision has been duly made to recognise and honour Letsile Tebogo as the first Motswana and first African to win a Gold Medal for 200m in the history of the Olympics.

Furthermore, the President underscores, recognises and acknowledges Letsile’s performance and achievement as markedly outstanding, and deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner, that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic.

Accordingly, His Excellency President Masisi, wishes to state that, on behalf of all of the citizenry, he applauds Letsile and gives thanks unceasingly to his late mother.

A pula e lo nele ka masubelele, Batswana!