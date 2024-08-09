Mkwananzi Condemns Military Deployment Ahead Of SADC Summit

On the back of the SADC Summit, we witness once again the needless deployment and display of our military, presumably as a means of intimidation against and a reminder to citizens of the past atrocities and a subtle threat that the same can be repeated when Citizens hold their peaceful protests in the presence of SADC leaders, vaenzi, as George Charamba sarcastically refers to them in a way reminiscent of how our parents, especially our mothers would reprimand us in front of “vaenzi”.

In our view and indeed as per the law, there are procedures and circumstances where the military can be deployed and obviously all those procedures and statutes have not been followed as has become the norm in Zimbabwe.

We implore the authorities that be to please stop abusing our military and to return them to the barracks as there is no serious internal or external threat that warrants the brandishing of our military.