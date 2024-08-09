UZ Lecturers Summoned For Campus Cleanup Ahead Of SADC Summit

5 minutes ago Fri, 09 Aug 2024 06:45:27 GMT

The University of Zimbabwe has summoned academic and support staff to a meeting at the Great Hall within the campus where they will be assigned roles to clean up the institution in preparation for the SADC public lecture scheduled for August 15.

In a memorandum dated August 8, 2024, addressed to all chairpersons in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Professor Fainos Mangena said an attendance register will be used to ensure all staff members attend the meeting. Reads the memo: