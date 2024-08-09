ZANU PF Warns Malema To Stay Out Of Zimbabwe's Internal Affairs

Malema posits as a pseudo-revolutionary and a cryptic intellectual, but he never properly went to school.

He propounds big theories about how Zimbabwe should be run as if it were his own country.

He suffers from the Rhodes Syndrome. A sick young man (Cecil John Rhodes) comes from Europe, and lands in South Africa, where diamonds were discovered

Rhodes ends up as the ruler of South Africa and builds an empire from South Africa, dreaming of the Cape to Cairo.

These grandiose ideas about an interloping colonial are what shape Malema’s mind.