Asking Zimbabweans In SA To Return To "Hell" And Vote Is "Disingenuous" - Chamisa

Just the past year we have had many Zimbabweans leaving the country seeking better and greener pastures, and better opportunities.

To invite people back into hell or to invite them back into this very difficult situation, I think is disingenuous.

We have to correct the settings. Zimbabweans have a role to play in elections, but the elections are actually not proper elections.

So even if Zimbabweans were to come, look at what happened in the past elections, people were in the queues, the ballot papers were not there.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission could not produce ballot papers, and it turned out that Mr Mnangagwa’s friend Wicknell Chivayo was actually printing the ballot papers and playing the sabotage.

The election was just a sham. So, to talk of elections and Zimbabweans coming to those elections and participating is a bit of a challenge.