Medicines Control Authority Seizes Unregistered Medicines In Harare CBD
The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) recently conducted an operation to crack down on the illegal sale of unregistered medicines in Harare’s central business district.
In a statement, the MCAZ said its inspectors uncovered several vendors selling medicines without the required licenses and approvals. MCAZ said:
MCAZ has recently confiscated unregistered medicines being sold illegally in Harare CBD. This is a reminder that selling medicines (registered or unregistered) without a license is not only illegal but also poses serious risks to public health.
This confiscation is part of MCAZ’s ongoing enforcement activities to safeguard public health. Together, we can ensure that only safe, effective, and good quality medicines are available in Zimbabwe.
MCAZ is committed to enforcing regulations to protect the public from unsafe medicines. The Authority urge everyone to ensure they purchase medicines only from licensed persons or premises.
This guarantees the safety, quality, and efficacy of the medicines you use.
MCAZ is the national regulatory body regulating medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics in Zimbabwe.
It was established in 1997 under the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act, with the mandate to regulate the manufacture, importation, sale, and distribution of medicines and allied substances in Zimbabwe.
