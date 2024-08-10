Medicines Control Authority Seizes Unregistered Medicines In Harare CBD

MCAZ has recently confiscated unregistered medicines being sold illegally in Harare CBD. This is a reminder that selling medicines (registered or unregistered) without a license is not only illegal but also poses serious risks to public health.

This confiscation is part of MCAZ’s ongoing enforcement activities to safeguard public health. Together, we can ensure that only safe, effective, and good quality medicines are available in Zimbabwe.

MCAZ is committed to enforcing regulations to protect the public from unsafe medicines. The Authority urge everyone to ensure they purchase medicines only from licensed persons or premises.

This guarantees the safety, quality, and efficacy of the medicines you use.