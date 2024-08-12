I Sold Mice In Bars For Survival - Macheso

When I was staying here in Dzivarasekwa 2, these areas were my hunting grounds. This area (Dzivarasekwa Extension) was bushes and l would come here to trap or dig up mice for selling to make ends meet. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 It was in 1983 when l had just come from Shamva.

Macheso also revealed that he would go fishing in the nearby river where his catches “surprised many”.

He urged parents to support their children, who would have exhibited talent in music. Said Macheso:

Music pays, l have been all over the world playing music, so don’t discourage your children, nurture and support them.

Macheso thanked Pacific Cigarette Company and Jive Zimbabwe for the water project in Dzivarasekwa Extension. He said:

Thank you, Pacific, this is a great initiative here where water has been challenging. For years, l have been an ambassador with the Red Cross where we would go into the marginalised areas to identify people in need and we would convey the message to the headquarters so that they look for assistance.

Pacific Cigarette Company marketing manager Kudakwashe Chiutsi said:

The borehole in Dzivarasekwa to be commissioned by Alick Macheso was our initiative alongside Jive Zimbabwe meant to address the water problems in the suburb. We are looking at several projects under our corporate social responsibility programme as we celebrate our 21st anniversary.

