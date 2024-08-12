Suspected Vehicle Theft Ring Busted In Harare, Three Arrested

The vehicle was stolen at a night club in Kuwadzana, Harare on 03rd August 2024. The arrest led to the recovery of the vehicle and subsequent arrest of the other two suspects.

Further investigations by the detectives led to the recovery of five other stolen vehicles.

The suspects allegedly targeted vehicles parked at parking bays and car parks at various locations in Harare which include nightclubs and shopping centres. Said Comm. Nyathi:

The suspects are clearing six cases of theft of motor vehicles. They targeted vehicles parked at parking bays and car parks at various locations in Harare which include night clubs and shopping centres. The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns criminals involved in vehicle theft in the country that crack teams are on high alert and will effect arrests on criminal syndicates without fear or favour. Meanwhile, the Police commends members of the public for providing valuable information and encourages anyone with information concerning criminal activities in the country to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

