Zimbabwean Man Caught In SA Driving Mandela Grandson's Stolen Car
A 42-year-old Zimbabwean man was scheduled to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in South Africa on Monday, 12 August, after he was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
As reported by IOL, the recovered Toyota Land Cruiser 200 belongs to Mandla Mandela, a former Member of Parliament and grandson of the late former president Nelson Mandela.
On Friday, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the sport utility vehicle was intercepted while it was on its way to being smuggled into neighbouring Zimbabwe.
The man who was driving the vehicle was arrested in the Lebowakgomo policing area outside Polokwane.
The Zimbabwean national was also charged for contravention of the Immigration Act after it was established that he had entered South Africa illegally.
More: Pindula News